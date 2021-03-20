Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GLPG. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Galapagos from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised Galapagos from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Galapagos from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Get Galapagos alerts:

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average is $113.26. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $79.59 and a 1-year high of $233.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 17.5% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.