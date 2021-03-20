Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Given New $2.90 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.80 to $2.90 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $260.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

