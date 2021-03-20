GameCredits (GAME) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded up 85.3% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $29.78 million and $5.73 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.31 or 0.00347442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003976 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000541 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,834,113 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

