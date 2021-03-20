Gary Jamison Sells 6,278 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at $568,004.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.22.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

