GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Stock Price Down 9.5%

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s stock price traded down 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96. 554,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 543,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $142.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.84.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

