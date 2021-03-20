Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) (LON:GENL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) (LON:GENL) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Genel Energy plc (GENL.L)’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GENL opened at GBX 187 ($2.44) on Friday. Genel Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 61.60 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 194.80 ($2.55). The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 168.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 140.28. The stock has a market cap of £519.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.56.

Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) Company Profile

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

