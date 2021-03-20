General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 93,053 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Shares of General American Investors stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%.

General American Investors Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM).

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.