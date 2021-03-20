General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $26,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $229,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in General Dynamics by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $177.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $180.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.29. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

