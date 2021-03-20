GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNMK shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.05 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.04. 8,760,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,189. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 3.02. GenMark Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $50.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 33,027 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $469,643.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,775.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $40,817.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,051.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,050 shares of company stock worth $3,789,958 over the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,623,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,103,000 after purchasing an additional 262,892 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after purchasing an additional 233,290 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 400,599 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 951,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,891,000 after buying an additional 173,867 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 698,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,727 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

