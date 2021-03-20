German American Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.53. 48,348,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,359,668. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $198.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

