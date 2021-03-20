German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 9,803 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.98. The company had a trading volume of 65,366,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,897,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $49.74.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.