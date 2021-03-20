German American Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.6% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $11.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.11. 38,930,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,701,037. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $304.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.52. The company has a market cap of $826.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $15,657,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,317,449 shares of company stock worth $350,191,800 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

