German American Bancorp Inc. Sells 329 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

German American Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.49. 4,429,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,842,757. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $93.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.16.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

