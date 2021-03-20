Gifto Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14.51 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Gifto has a total market cap of $31.40 million and $14.51 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Gifto token can now be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00050829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00015041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.36 or 0.00640890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00024653 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gifto Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

