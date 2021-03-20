Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.48.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $64.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,230,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,072,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average of $62.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

