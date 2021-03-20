GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 203.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $37,343,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $4,883,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GSK opened at $36.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

