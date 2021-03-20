Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Globant were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLOB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.89.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $213.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.26 and a beta of 1.24. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $244.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

