Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Glu Mobile worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,858,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 360,817 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,427,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after acquiring an additional 568,600 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

GLUU opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

