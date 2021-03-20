Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 2,953,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,470,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

GOGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $885.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Gtcr LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,055,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gogo by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 152,338 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

