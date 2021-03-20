GoldFund Price Reaches $0.0006 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded down 52.1% against the dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a total market cap of $90,475.80 and $46.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005784 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000115 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 197.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 86.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

