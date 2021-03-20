GoldFund Reaches Market Capitalization of $90,893.62 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. GoldFund has a market cap of $90,893.62 and $46.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 50.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006082 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000110 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 115.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About GoldFund

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

