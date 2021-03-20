Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Shares Up 1.5%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.12 and last traded at C$9.01. 411,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 766,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.88.

FOOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goodfood Market has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$654.44 million and a PE ratio of -346.54.

About Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD)

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

