Grand City Properties’ (GRNNF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Grand City Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded Grand City Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

GRNNF stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.