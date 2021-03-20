Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

