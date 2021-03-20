Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.46. Green Brick Partners posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

GRBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after buying an additional 63,489 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,641,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 80,685 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 168,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRBK opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

