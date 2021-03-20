Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Trading Down 5.8%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.62. 9,468,059 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 4,533,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 50,000 shares of Greenpro Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,295,838 shares in the company, valued at $38,396,760.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

