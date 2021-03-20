Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives $45.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85. Greif has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Greif will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $295,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,686.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 116,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,649.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 25,400 shares of company stock worth $1,264,075. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Greif by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

