Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will report sales of $35.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. Grid Dynamics reported sales of $32.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $155.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $156.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $186.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of GDYN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.95. 330,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,839. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $16.06.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,174.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,126.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $283,020. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 339,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 202,088 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,744,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 744,600 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 363,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

