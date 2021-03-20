Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Shares Gap Up to $130.50

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.50 ($1.70), but opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.80). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.75), with a volume of 40,886 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of £226.52 million and a PE ratio of -118.18.

In related news, insider Mark Hine sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total value of £90,400 ($118,108.18).

Griffin Mining Company Profile (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

