GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Trading Down 6.3%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s share price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.08 and last traded at $50.75. Approximately 1,741,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,712,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,095.82 and a beta of 3.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,041,000 after buying an additional 296,252 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,973,000 after purchasing an additional 679,639 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 391,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 83.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 246,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 209,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

