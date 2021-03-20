Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.34

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 134814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

TV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.43, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

