Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $15.69 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.0% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day moving average is $123.02. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

