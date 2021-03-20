GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) & Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Financial Contrast

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GSX Techedu and Laureate Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSX Techedu -10.56% -45.36% -14.85% Laureate Education -38.07% 15.92% 6.25%

Volatility & Risk

GSX Techedu has a beta of -0.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laureate Education has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GSX Techedu and Laureate Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSX Techedu 7 4 0 0 1.36 Laureate Education 0 1 5 0 2.83

GSX Techedu presently has a consensus target price of $65.23, indicating a potential downside of 24.68%. Laureate Education has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.74%. Given Laureate Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than GSX Techedu.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.8% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Laureate Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Laureate Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GSX Techedu and Laureate Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSX Techedu $303.78 million 68.01 $32.56 million $0.13 666.15 Laureate Education $3.25 billion 0.87 $938.48 million $0.07 202.21

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than GSX Techedu. Laureate Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSX Techedu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Laureate Education beats GSX Techedu on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. In addition, it offers foreign language courses comprising English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. Further, the company provides personal interest courses, such as yoga, fashion, guitar, and Chinese calligraphy. Additionally, it offers other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operate Weishi, an interactive learning platform on Wechat. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. The company provides its services in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Peru, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

