Guardian Capital Advisors LP Buys 860 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BHP Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,271 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHP. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

BHP traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.83. 2,037,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,831. The stock has a market cap of $110.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

