Guardian Capital Advisors LP Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,168 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.76. The company had a trading volume of 54,951,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,816,453. The company has a market capitalization of $259.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $66.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

