Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $20.40 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 2.8% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $20,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 572.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,300,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,037 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,182,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,748,000 after acquiring an additional 928,162 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,612,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,383,000 after acquiring an additional 699,024 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,412,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,016,000 after acquiring an additional 696,479 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,246. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,230.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

