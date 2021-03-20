Guardian Capital Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.2% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,001 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,013,880,000 after acquiring an additional 130,578 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,638,091,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,499,000 after acquiring an additional 676,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,535,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,859,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $589.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

