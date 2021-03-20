Guardian Capital Advisors LP Trims Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,770,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

AZN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,788,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,709,914. The company has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $38.14 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

