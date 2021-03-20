Guardian Capital LP Buys 2,300 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,390,000 after purchasing an additional 49,094 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,280,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,248. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.45.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

