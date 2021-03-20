Guardian Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Guardian Capital LP cut its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,833 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $12,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,516,000 after buying an additional 54,783 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,032,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,076,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 441.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,814,000 after buying an additional 821,495 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 839,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,714,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after buying an additional 20,418 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of BIPC traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.09. 516,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,422. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $76.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

