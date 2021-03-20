Guardian Capital LP Has $39.90 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.9% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $39,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,609,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 16,062 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.44. 7,719,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,533. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $136.50 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.55.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.