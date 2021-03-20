Guardian Capital LP Has $89.57 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 2.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $89,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Shopify by 7,939.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Shopify by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $175,531,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,282.23.

Shares of SHOP traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,120.95. 811,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,281. The stock has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a PE ratio of 713.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,263.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,105.47. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $334.55 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

