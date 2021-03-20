Guardian Capital LP Purchases Shares of 116,848 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,848 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 166,397 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after buying an additional 68,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 35,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.08. 8,384,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,005,272. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.77 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.