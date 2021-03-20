Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.76. Haemonetics reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Shares of HAE opened at $113.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.53 and a 200 day moving average of $111.54. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $74.48 and a twelve month high of $142.11.

In other news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.