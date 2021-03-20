Halving Coin (HALV) Achieves Market Cap of $75,556.40

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Halving Coin has a market capitalization of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Halving Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar. One Halving Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.86 or 0.00455844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00064705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00141553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00059892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.12 or 0.00686017 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00074443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Halving Coin Token Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 tokens. The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space.

