Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €153.59 ($180.69).

HNR1 opened at €155.10 ($182.47) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €142.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €136.95. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

