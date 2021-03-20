Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $136.26 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 598.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 35,851 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $136,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after buying an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,074.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,182.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,182.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,812.00 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

