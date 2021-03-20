Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.57 Million Holdings in Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,423 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Gores Holdings IV were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IV by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 30,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gores Holdings IV in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gores Holdings IV in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

GHIV stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35. Gores Holdings IV, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Gores Holdings IV Company Profile

Gores Holdings IV, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

