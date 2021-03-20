Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $4.84 Million in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.12% of Arvinas as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 762,484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,046 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,083,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $21,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $69,240.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,295.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,627. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

