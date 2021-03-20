Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $5.16 Million Investment in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOAU. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth $10,320,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,755,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,740,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,755,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,386,000.

Shares of Scion Tech Growth I stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69. Scion Tech Growth I has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Scion Tech Growth I Profile

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

